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Global Digital Economy Conference 2026 opens in Beijing

2026-07-03 13:05:49Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference, under the theme "Building a digital-friendly city: Inclusive Intelligence, Borderless Connectivity," kicked off in Beijing on Thursday.

The conference consists of one opening ceremony, one main forum titled "Global Dialogue on Digital-Friendly Cities," multiple thematic forums, and year-round series of events, responding to the transformative changes brought about by technological innovation in the digital era.

The 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference Under the theme
The 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference Under the theme "Building a digital-friendly city: Inclusive Intelligence, Borderless Connectivity," kicked off in Beijing on July 3, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

It draws corporate executives, business council representatives, and scholars from home and abroad, as well as minister-level officials from Kazakhstan, Colombia and Chad.

At the conference, a joint publication was unveiled by the International Telecommunication Union, the International Trade Centre and the Global Digital Economy City Alliance.

Featuring 13 "lighthouse cases" drawn from cities like Beijing, Jakarta, Madrid, and Istanbul, the publication highlights six areas: collaborative digital urban governance, inclusive public digital services, climate-resilient infrastructure, digitally enabled livelihood improvement, low-carbon smart mobility and digital inclusion for vulnerable groups.

(By Kira)

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