China unveils five-year plan to improve services, quality of life for people with disabilities

(ECNS) -- China on Thursday unveiled a plan aimed at further improving social security, public services and living standards for people with disabilities over the next five years.

Released by the State Council Working Committee on Disability, the plan outlines major development targets, policy measures and key service programs for the period.

China will pursue 32 major tasks in seven key areas during the 15th Five-year Plan period (2026-2030), including establishing a more sustainable social security and care service system for people with disabilities, while also creating more comprehensive and higher-quality employment opportunities for them.

The plan also commits to delivering more targeted and effective basic public services, fostering a richer cultural and spiritual life for people with disabilities, boosting the dynamism of tech-enabled assistive solutions, and building a more inclusive and accessible social environment.

By the end of 2025, about 27.74 million persons with disabilities had participated in the basic old-age insurance program, and 12.96 million were receiving pension benefits, according to the China Disabled Persons' Federation. Among registered persons with disabilities, about 8.9 million had been employed.

(By Zhang Dongfang)