Senior Chinese official stresses financial sector's Party building

(ECNS) -- A senior Chinese official stressed solid and effective efforts to advance key Party-building tasks in the financial system, continuously strengthen the Party's political building, and further equip the financial sector with the Party's new theories.

He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and secretary of the Central Financial Work Commission, delivered a speech during a meeting on Party building in China's financial system in Beijing on Thursday.

He called for efforts to prevent and defuse financial risks, strengthen financial regulation, and fully support high-quality economic and social development, so as to provide strong financial support for meeting this year's economic targets and ensuring a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

(By Zhang Dongfang)