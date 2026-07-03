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Senior Chinese official stresses financial sector's Party building

2026-07-03 10:37:12Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A senior Chinese official stressed solid and effective efforts to advance key Party-building tasks in the financial system, continuously strengthen the Party's political building, and further equip the financial sector with the Party's new theories.

He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and secretary of the Central Financial Work Commission, delivered a speech during a meeting on Party building in China's financial system in Beijing on Thursday.

He called for efforts to prevent and defuse financial risks, strengthen financial regulation, and fully support high-quality economic and social development, so as to provide strong financial support for meeting this year's economic targets and ensuring a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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