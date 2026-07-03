Stage arts bridge cultures between China and Kazakhstan

A dance performance is staged during the Spring Charity Bazaar hosted by the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan, on April 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Shan Lu)

(ECNS) -- As China and Kazakhstan celebrate the 2026 Year of Cultural Exchange, performing arts continue to strengthen people-to-people ties through education, cultural exchanges and joint productions.

In an interview with China News Service, Aya Kaliyeva, principal of the A. V. Seleznev Almaty Choreographic School, said music and dance have a unique ability to transcend language and foster mutual understanding.

"Art is a language of its own," she said. "Through melody, movement and emotion, people can connect even without speaking the same language."

With more than 30 years of experience in arts education, Kaliyeva has witnessed Kazakhstan's performing arts become more open to international exchange while remaining rooted in national traditions. During her time at the Abay Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre, she came to see the performing arts as a bridge between civilizations.

She believes China and Kazakhstan share a common commitment to preserving cultural heritage while presenting it in ways that resonate with younger generations. In today's digital age, she argues, traditional stage arts should not simply imitate online trends but instead offer young people more opportunities to experience live performances and develop cultural appreciation.

Looking ahead, Kaliyeva hopes the two countries will expand cooperation in teacher exchanges, student training, joint performances and collaborative productions.

"Art is never confined by national borders," she said. "The understanding built among young artists will become a lasting bond between our two peoples."