Chinese enterprises in Venezuela donate over 120 metric tons of quake relief supplies: embassy

(ECNS) -- Chinese companies operating in Venezuela have contributed more than 120 metric tons of emergency supplies to areas hit by two strong earthquakes that recently struck the country, with an additional 500 metric tons either being dispatched to designated locations or being prepared for shipment, according to the Chinese Embassy in Venezuela.

Under the guidance of the embassy, the Chinese enterprises immediately mobilized construction equipment – including cranes, excavators, emergency generators and containers – to support disaster relief operations, and provided food, drinking water, daily necessities, and protective gear to affected people.

The embassy further confirmed that another 5.8 metric tons of pharmaceutical supplies will arrive in Venezuela's capital Caracas on July 10.

Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Tuesday that the death toll from the two powerful earthquakes has risen to 1,943, with more than 10,000 injured, Xinhua News Agency reported.

(By Zhang Dongfang)