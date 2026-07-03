Guangdong village sees boost in income from forest-grown lingzhi harvest

(ECNS) -- Jinkeng Village's forest-cultivated lingzhi plantation base in Sanjiang Town, Qingyuan, Guangdong province, has entered its peak harvest season, with villagers busy picking, sorting and drying the mushrooms in fine weather.

Villagers harvest lingzhi mushrooms at a forest plantation base in Jinkeng Village, Sanjiang Town, Liannan Yao Autonomous County, Guangdong Province. (Photo: Sanjiang Town Government of Liannan Yao Autonomous County)

Since the first planting in April 2026, the base has harvested approximately 260 kilograms of fresh lingzhi, with an estimated output value of 45,000 yuan (about $6,200).

The base has also provided stable employment for eight local villagers, with total wages exceeding 20,000 yuan (about $2,750), contributing to the growth of the village's collective economy.

With a forest coverage rate of over 90 percent and a mild, humid climate, Jinkeng Village had long been unable to fully utilise its rich forest resources. In recent years, the village committee has identified forest-cultivated purple lingzhi as a key driver for developing the collective economy.

To ensure the project's success, the village has established partnerships with the Guangzhou Branch of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the South China Botanical Garden, introducing advanced spawn cultivation techniques and standardised forest-based planting methods. Experts regularly visit the village to provide guidance on spawn selection, cultivation, and pest control, while two local technicians have been trained to pass on scientific cultivation practices.

Jinkeng Village has adopted a "Party branch + cooperative + base + farmers" model, in which the village Party branch leads a cooperative responsible for unified operations. Farmers participate either through land transfers or by working at the base.

Looking ahead, the village plans to develop value-added products such as lingzhi slices, lingzhi wine, and lingzhi soup packs to enhance product value and brand recognition, while further strengthening mechanisms that link agricultural development with increases in farmers' income.

(By Tang Yuxian)