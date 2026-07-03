Chinese mainland slams DPP authorities for obstructing ECFA implementation

(ECNS) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for obstructing the implementation of the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA).

"The DPP authorities should be blamed for the ECFA's failure to benefit more businesses and people in Taiwan," said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press briefing.

In response to a query concerning ECFA, which was signed in June 2010, Zhu said the agreement is a major institutionalized economic cooperation agreement signed by both sides of the Taiwan Strait on the political basis of the 1992 Consensus.

It has delivered tangible benefits to businesses and people on both sides of the Strait, particularly those in Taiwan, she said.

However, the DPP authorities have stubbornly clung to their "Taiwan independence" secessionist stance and have refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus. Since coming into power, they have not only declined to implement the cross-Strait service trade agreement under the ECFA, but have also refused to take measures to lift trade restrictions against the mainland. This has seriously undermined the foundation for cross-Strait consultations and the implementation of the ECFA, the spokesperson said.

The interests and well-being of Taiwan compatriots can be safeguarded and enhanced only if compatriots on both sides of the Strait stand together and resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, Zhu said.

On the foundation of the 1992 Consensus, any issues related to the ECFA can be properly resolved through cross-Strait consultations, she added, warning that if the DPP authorities disregard public opinion and create even more problems, they will only end up shooting themselves in the foot.

(By Zhang Dongfang)