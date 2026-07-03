FM Spokesperson slams Japan's so-called 'free and open Indo-Pacific' vision

(ECNS) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Thursday slammed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's so-called "free and open Indo-Pacific" vision.

"Ostensibly, it champions openness and freedom, but its real agenda is about division and confrontation," Guo said at a regular press briefing, adding that it runs counter to the shared aspiration of regional countries for peace, development and cooperation.

Guo made the remarks when asked for comment on extensive lobbying by Japanese officials at all levels for the so-called new version of the "free and open Indo-Pacific" during their visits to the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia and other countries.

The spokesperson stated that the Asia-Pacific needs stability over turbulence, and values cooperation over division. Safeguarding postwar international order and purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter is the foundation of the prosperity and stability in the Asia Pacific, as well as the shared responsibility of regional countries, he said.

It is more imperative than ever for regional countries to stay clear-eyed, unite as one, uphold the right course of Asia-Pacific cooperation, enhance mutual trust through dialogue and consultation, preserve tranquility through mutually beneficial cooperation, and work together to build an Asia Pacific that is prosperous, stable, open, interconnected, universally beneficial, inclusive, united and mutually supportive, Guo added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)