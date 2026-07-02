China activates flood, typhoon emergency response for south China

(ECNS) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Thursday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control and typhoon prevention in Hainan Province, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Guangdong Province, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Meteorological forecasts said a tropical depression over the South China Sea is expected to strengthen into a typhoon on Thursday.

Law enforcement officers from the Haikou Maritime Safety Administration carry out typhoon preparedness work. (Photo provided to China News Service)

The tropical depression will make landfall on the eastern coast of Hainan Island from Friday afternoon to evening, before a second landfall along the coastal area between Guangxi and northern Vietnam on Saturday afternoon or evening.

It is forecast that parts of Hainan Island, Guangdong and Guangxi will experience heavy rain to rainstorms from Friday to Sunday, with some areas forecast to see downpours to extremely heavy rainfall.

(By Kira)