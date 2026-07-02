Mainland condemns DPP for stoking cross-strait confrontation

(ECNS) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson Thursday accused Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities of turning a blind eye to infringement by Japan and the Philippines and to the harm caused to the interests of people in Taiwan, while taking the opportunity to spread separatist fallacies advocating "Taiwan independence" and incite confrontation with the mainland.

The remarks were made by Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a regular press conference in response to comments by Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te regarding recent law enforcement patrols conducted by the mainland coast guard in waters east of Taiwan Island.

Zhu said that Japan and the Philippines had initiated "maritime delimitation talks" concerning waters east of China's Taiwan Island without China's involvement, a move that seriously violates international law and basic norms of international relations, infringes upon China's maritime rights and interests, and is entirely illegal and invalid.

She noted that the mainland coast guard's law enforcement patrols in the relevant waters constitute a lawful exercise of jurisdiction and are legitimate measures to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

The spokesperson said there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China. China enjoys sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in waters east of Taiwan Island.

(By Kira)