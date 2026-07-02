Thursday Jul 2, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Electricity reforms expand service coverage across China, report says

2026-07-02 18:56:49Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China has built the world's largest electricity supply system, serving nearly 800 million users, the National Energy Administration said in a report.

China's power service network now includes 99,000 service outlets and more than 560,000 employees, with overall supply standards ranking among global leaders.

Officials said recent reforms under the 14th Five-Year Plan improved access to electricity services and regulatory systems, marking a shift toward higher-quality service delivery.

The report highlighted expanded "zero" service policies that reduce upfront costs for users and streamlined procedures for connecting to the grid.

It also said China has expanded digital service platforms, with more than 570 million registered users and over 97% of electricity services now handled online.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]