Electricity reforms expand service coverage across China, report says

(ECNS) - China has built the world's largest electricity supply system, serving nearly 800 million users, the National Energy Administration said in a report.

China's power service network now includes 99,000 service outlets and more than 560,000 employees, with overall supply standards ranking among global leaders.

Officials said recent reforms under the 14th Five-Year Plan improved access to electricity services and regulatory systems, marking a shift toward higher-quality service delivery.

The report highlighted expanded "zero" service policies that reduce upfront costs for users and streamlined procedures for connecting to the grid.

It also said China has expanded digital service platforms, with more than 570 million registered users and over 97% of electricity services now handled online.

(By Zhang Jiahao)