PLA naval ships Nanning, Hengyang begin maiden call in Hong Kong

(ECNS) -- A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy fleet arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday for a five-day visit to mark the 29th anniversary of the city's return to the motherland.

The fleet, comprising the guided-missile destroyer Nanning and the guided-missile frigate Hengyang, along with ship-borne helicopters and marines, sailed into Hong Kong waters on Thursday morning. This marks the maiden Hong Kong call for both Nanning and Hengyang.

The guided-missile destroyer Nanning sails into Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, July 2, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

The HKSAR government held a welcome ceremony for the fleet at the PLA Hong Kong Garrison's naval base on Stonecutters Island.

The two naval ships will be open to Hong Kong and Macao residents and students from Friday through Sunday, enabling them to gain first-hand insight into advances in China's new-era national defence and military modernisation.

(By Kira)