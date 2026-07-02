China sets 2035 goal for AI-powered industrial internet development

(ECNS) - China has released new guidelines to accelerate the development of its industrial internet, setting a goal of building a world-leading system by 2035 through deeper integration of artificial intelligence.

By 2030, the plan calls for major improvements in industrial internet infrastructure, including large-scale deployment of new networks and wider adoption across key industrial sectors.

The guidelines, issued by multiple government agencies, also emphasize expanding AI applications such as industrial intelligent agents to improve design, production and operations.

Ao Li, deputy head of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, said the country's industrial internet is evolving from a focus on connectivity to one centered on intelligence, with AI expected to transform industrial systems and business models.

Yu Xiaohui, head of the institute, said continued advances in artificial intelligence and industrial data are expected to drive further breakthroughs in practical industrial applications.

(By Zhang Jiahao)