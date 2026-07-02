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Chinese mainland urges DPP authorities to lift travel restrictions on mainland residents

2026-07-02 16:06:17Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A Chinese mainland spokeswoman on Thursday called on Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to remove travel restrictions on Chinese mainland residents to Taiwan at an early date.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to the Taiwan authorities' decision to reject applications for visits from tourism operators in Shanghai municipality and Fujian Province.

The decision has drawn criticism from tourism operators and industry groups on the island, Zhu said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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