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Senior Chinese legislator to attend Iran's late Supreme Leader's funeral

2026-07-02 16:14:11Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Photo shows the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. (Photo/China News Service)
Photo shows the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- He Wei, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will attend the funeral of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The funeral will be held in Tehran on Friday. 

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday that a large number of officials from both regional and non-regional countries have voiced readiness to attend the funeral ceremonies of the late Supreme Leader.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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