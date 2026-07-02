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One more Shanxi official investigated over deadly coal mine explosion

2026-07-02 15:45:15Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Photo taken on May 23. 2026 shows ambulances and rescue vehicles gathering to save the injured after a coal mine gas explosion in north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo/China News Service)
Photo taken on May 23. 2026 shows ambulances and rescue vehicles gathering to save the injured after a coal mine gas explosion in north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Another official has been placed under investigation in connection with a deadly coal mine gas explosion in north China's Shanxi province, provincial anti-corruption authorities announced Thursday.

Cui Ruijun, the Eighth Supervision and Law Enforcement Office of the Shanxi branch of the National Mine Safety Administration, is suspected of severe violations of national laws, according to an online statement from the Shanxi Provincial Commission of Supervision.

The case relates to the blast at Liushenyu Coal Mine, operated by the Shanxi Tongzhou Group in Qinyuan County, Changzhi.

The explosion occurred at 7:29 p.m. on May 22, killing 82 people, leaving two missing, and injuring 128 others. China's State Council quickly established an investigation team to examine the cause of the accident.

Several other officials had already been placed under investigation in connection with the explosion before Cui, authorities said.

No further details about the investigation were released.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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