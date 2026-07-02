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Wenzhou, Rio de Janeiro sign letter of intent to establish sister-city ties

2026-07-02 16:16:57Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Wenzhou City in east China's Zhejiang Province and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil signed a letter of intent to establish sister-city relations on Tuesday.

Carlo Caiado, head of the Municipal Chamber of Rio de Janeiro, said China, as one of the world's leading economies, has made remarkable achievements in technological innovation and business development. He noted that China's commitment to innovation makes closer ties between the two cities even more valuable.

People attend the signing ceremony for a letter of intent to establish sister-city relations between Wenzhou, China, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 30, 2026. (Photo courtesy of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Rio de Janeiro)
People attend the signing ceremony for a letter of intent to establish sister-city relations between Wenzhou, China, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 30, 2026. (Photo courtesy of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Rio de Janeiro)

Caiado said the agreement aims to strengthen exchanges, deepen Brazil-China relations, promote the sharing of experience, foster partnerships and benefit residents of both cities.

Tian Min, China's consul general in Rio de Janeiro, said exchanges between cities are an important foundation of China-Brazil friendship and cooperation and serve as a bridge for strengthening mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Tian said he hopes the agreement will mark a new stage of cooperation, with closer government exchanges and expanded collaboration in trade, investment, technological innovation, culture and tourism.

(By Kira)

 
 

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