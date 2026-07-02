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China's renminbi weakens 21 pips against U.S. dollar

2026-07-02 13:33:12Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi weakened 21 pips to 6.8088 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The central parity rate against the U.S. dollar is calculated based on a weighted average of prices before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, renminbi is permitted to rise or fall by up to 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

(By Kira)

 
 

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