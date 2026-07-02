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China to promote employment, entrepreneurship among military veterans

2026-07-02 15:42:34Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has issued a new regulation aimed at promoting employment and entrepreneurship among military veterans under a State Council decree.

The regulation, which will take effect on Aug. 1, is designed to better utilize veterans' skills and experience, protect their lawful rights and interests, and foster greater public respect for military service.

Officers cheer on competitors at a training base of the Anhui Corps of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force in Hefei, Anhui Province, on June 15, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Anhui Corps of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force)
Officers cheer on competitors at a training base of the Anhui Corps of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force in Hefei, Anhui Province, on June 15, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Anhui Corps of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force)

According to the regulation, support for veterans' employment and entrepreneurship will combine universal assistance with preferential policies, while integrating government support, market-based mechanisms and social participation.

To improve veterans' employment prospects, vocational skills training for former service members will be incorporated into China's lifelong vocational training system. The regulation provides for transition assistance, free vocational skills training and training subsidies.

It also allows government agencies, people's organizations, public institutions and state-owned enterprises to appropriately relax age and educational requirements when recruiting military veterans.

(By Kira)

 
 

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