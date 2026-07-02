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Beijing plans global AI-powered science hub by 2028

2026-07-02 13:20:35Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - Beijing plans to build a global hub for AI-powered scientific research by 2028 under a new strategy to integrate artificial intelligence more deeply into scientific research, according to a policy document released by municipal science authorities.

The plan calls for the development of autonomous laboratories that combine AI systems, robotics and high-throughput instruments, capable of handling the full research cycle from hypothesis generation to experimental validation.

Authorities said the system would create a "computationally guided experimental loop" to accelerate discovery and shorten research timelines.

The initiative also proposes a general scientific AI platform to support literature review, experiment design, data analysis and conclusion generation, potentially automating tasks traditionally carried out by research teams in labs.

The plan targets fields including physics, materials science, healthcare, life sciences, quantum technology and bio-breeding, with support measures such as innovation funding tools and research vouchers.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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