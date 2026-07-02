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China has world's largest number of electricity users: NEA report

2026-07-02 13:22:55Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China had 783.67 million electricity users by the end of 2025, the largest number in the world, according to a report released by the National Energy Administration.

Grid investment reached 639.5 billion yuan in 2025, with more than half, or 321.8 billion yuan, going to distribution networks of 110 kilovolts and below. The report said the investment has supported the development of a new type of power grid, with main grids and distribution networks as the backbone and smart microgrids as a useful supplement.

It also said weaker links in rural and remote-area distribution networks have been strengthened, providing stronger support for safe and reliable power supply.

By the end of 2025, China had 2,889 licensed power suppliers. The country also had 20,000 power supply stations and 99,000 urban and rural service outlets, supported by 565,000 power service workers.

China's green transport network has also expanded rapidly. The number of electric vehicle charging facilities nationwide exceeded 20 million, while 19 provincial-level regions, including Shandong, Hunan, and Yunnan, had achieved full township-level coverage of charging facilities.

Authorities also provided "three-zero" grid connection services for 210,000 charging facilities throughout the year, saving more than 400 million yuan in electricity-connection investment and covering over 70,000 residential communities.

Officials said China's power supply services are shifting from ensuring basic electricity access to delivering higher-quality, more convenient, and more reliable services.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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