Robotics and AI integration drive surge in China's embodied intelligence industry

(ECNS) - China's embodied artificial intelligence industry is experiencing rapid growth this year, with sales revenue rising 22.4% in the first five months of 2026, according to tax data released by authorities.

Industrial firms increased purchases of embodied AI robots by 2.3 times from a year earlier, while software and R&D services accounted for a growing share of industry revenue.

Key segments, including robotics manufacturing, AI algorithms, system integration, and industrial applications, posted revenue growth of 24% to 31%, while supporting IT services nearly tripled.

The sector is heavily concentrated in Guangdong, Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu, which together account for the vast majority of activity. Guangdong still remains the largest market.

A tax authority official said the government will continue to support innovation through targeted tax policies and improved services to further expand the sector.

(By Zhang Jiahao)