China expands occupational injury insurance for gig workers nationwide

(ECNS) - China has expanded a pilot occupational injury insurance scheme for platform and gig workers nationwide, extending coverage to more than 29.9 million participants, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said.

The program, which took effect nationwide on Tuesday, was launched on a trial basis in 2022. It now covers all 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Newly included platform companies include ride-hailing operator T3 Mobility and instant retail platform Elephant Fresh Grocery.

The ministry said provincial authorities will gradually include smaller local platform companies in sectors such as ride-hailing, food delivery and intra-city freight transport under a phased approach.

Designed for workers with high mobility and multi-platform employment, the program offers flexible contribution methods including per-order and monthly payment options, according to the ministry.

Authorities say the expansion aims to improve social protection coverage in the rapidly growing platform economy.

(By Zhang Jiahao)