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China sets 2030 targets for massive industrial internet expansion

2026-07-02 13:17:23Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China has set ambitious targets for the expansion of its industrial internet infrastructure by 2030, including building 50,000 industrial 5G private networks and achieving a core industry value of over 2.5 trillion yuan ($368.47 billion), according to an official policy document.

The plan, jointly issued by eight government departments, also calls for broader industrial integration, with industrial internet applications set to cover all 207 industrial subcategories. It also aims to develop around five comprehensive industrial internet platforms with global influence.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

 

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