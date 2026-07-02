China-Eurasia expo attracts 329,300 visitors with record scale

(ECNS) -- The ninth China-Eurasia Expo, held in Urumqi from Thursday to Monday, attracted 329,300 visitors, including 9,812 by overseas participants, official data showed.

More than 3,100 domestic and foreign institutions and enterprises participated in the event in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Thursday to Monday, marking an all-time high.

The ninth China-Eurasia Expo concludes in Xinjiang on June 29, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

A total of 49 countries, regions and international organizations attended the expo, with 27 of them setting up national pavilions. Over 2,000 overseas exhibitors and purchasers came to the event for business negotiations, while the number of domestic professional purchasers reached 23,700.

(By Kira)