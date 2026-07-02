Thursday Jul 2, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China-Eurasia expo attracts 329,300 visitors with record scale

2026-07-02 11:08:59Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The ninth China-Eurasia Expo, held in Urumqi from Thursday to Monday, attracted 329,300 visitors, including 9,812 by overseas participants, official data showed.

More than 3,100 domestic and foreign institutions and enterprises participated in the event in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Thursday to Monday, marking an all-time high.

The ninth China-Eurasia Expo concludes in Xinjiang on June 29, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
The ninth China-Eurasia Expo concludes in Xinjiang on June 29, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

A total of 49 countries, regions and international organizations attended the expo, with 27 of them setting up national pavilions. Over 2,000 overseas exhibitors and purchasers came to the event for business negotiations, while the number of domestic professional purchasers reached 23,700.

(By Kira)

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]