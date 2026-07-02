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China's summer railway travel rush expected to handle over 1 billion passenger trips

2026-07-02 09:35:43Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Passengers depart Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, on July 1, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Passengers depart Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, on July 1, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China's annual summer railway travel rush will begin on Wednesday, with the national railway network expected to handle 1.01 billion passenger trips during the 62-day travel period from July 1 to Aug. 31, according to China State Railway Group.

The railway operator estimates an average of 16.29 million passenger trips per day during the period, driven by growing demand for student travel, family visits and tourism.

Railway authorities will add 480 inter-regional passenger train services to meet the surge in travel demand, bringing the daily number of passenger trains in operation to about 12,000.

(By Kira)

 
 

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