Party urged to build on legacy, forge ahead

'Time stops for no one, and neither does history,' Xi says at gathering

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on the Party not to rest on its past achievements, but to continue striving toward national rejuvenation and new historic accomplishments, at a grand gathering marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC on Wednesday in Beijing.

Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech on Wednesday at a grand gathering in Beijing marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. (YAO DAWEI/XINHUA)

The CPC's 105-year history is a source of pride, but the Party must never become complacent or stop moving forward, Xi said.

He underscored the importance of meeting the goal of fully realizing socialist modernization by the middle of the century.

"Time stops for no one, and neither does history," he said.

Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing an audience of around 3,000 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Founded in 1921 against the backdrop of a weak China plagued by foreign humiliation and poverty, the CPC has grown from a small group of just over 50 members into the world's largest governing party, with nearly 101.29 million members and tremendous global influence.

Xi said that over the past 105 years, the CPC has remained true to its founding mission of seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, achieving historic accomplishments through unremitting struggle. The Party has led the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in writing the most magnificent epic in the nation's history, he said.

The CPC's 105 years of unremitting endeavor have fundamentally transformed the future and destiny of the Chinese people, opened up the right path toward national rejuvenation, demonstrated the strong vitality of Marxism, profoundly influenced the course of world history and forged a strong CPC, Xi said.

According to Xi, the fundamental reason that the CPC has continued to achieve remarkable success over the past 105 years, and why it has been chosen by history and the people, lies in its fine qualities with no parallel among other political parties and political forces.

He said the CPC has remained committed to pursuing truth and keeping to the right direction, staying deeply rooted among the people and courageously shouldering its historic missions while maintaining strategic initiative.

The Party has also followed the trends of development to remain at the forefront of the times, demonstrated the courage and ability to struggle while maintaining confidence in victory, and strengthened itself through constant self-improvement to remain vibrant, he said.

To fulfill the Party's missions in the new era and on the new journey, the entire Party must uphold its basic theory, basic line and basic policy to "remain undaunted by passing clouds and stay on course through wind and waves", Xi said.

Stressing that the Party must rely closely on the people to create new historical feats, Xi urged Party members to "further reinvigorate the enterprising spirit for getting things done".

He also called on the entire Party to actively respond to risks and challenges on the path ahead.

"China's development is now in a period where strategic opportunities coexist with risks and challenges, and where uncertain and unpredictable factors are on the rise. We must always be prepared to withstand major tests of high winds and raging waves, and even violent storms," he said.

As profound changes unseen in a century accelerate, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, with humanity once again standing at a crossroads of choice, Xi said.

"We must continuously promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity," he said.

Xi also stressed advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance and making sustained efforts to win "the tough, protracted and all-out battle against corruption".

"It is imperative that all of us in the Party never forget our original aspiration and founding mission, that we always stay modest, prudent and hardworking, and that we have the courage and ability to carry on our fight," he added.

Xi also stressed upholding the Party's absolute leadership over the people's armed forces.

He called for efforts to achieve the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027 and accelerate the development of the people's armed forces into a world-class military.

Xi said that promoting the long-term prosperity and stability of the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions is essential to realizing national rejuvenation.

On the Taiwan question, Xi reiterated that resolving the question and realizing China's complete reunification remain an unwavering historic mission of the Party and a shared aspiration of all Chinese people.

He also urged young people to shoulder the responsibilities of their time and run their leg of the historic relay toward national rejuvenation.