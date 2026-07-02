China's State Council appoints 1, removes 2 officials

(ECNS) -- China's State Council on Wednesday announced the appointment and removal of several officials, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Jiang Wensheng was appointed deputy secretary-general of the State Council while being removed from the post of vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs.

Yang Weiqun was named the national security technical adviser of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Sheng Qiuping was removed from the post of vice minister of commerce.

(By Zhang Dongfang)