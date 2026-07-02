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China sees improving water use efficiency in 2025: report

2026-07-02 10:00:57Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China saw continued improvements in water-use efficiency in 2025, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

The ministry released a bulletin showing that water consumption per 10,000 yuan (about 1,468 U.S. dollars) of gross domestic product (GDP) fell 4.5% year on year in 2025, while water consumption per 10,000 yuan of industrial added value dropped 7.2%.

Water cascades from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River in Jiyuan, Henan Province, on June 27, 2026. (Photo/VCG)
Water cascades from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River in Jiyuan, Henan Province, on June 27, 2026. (Photo/VCG)

In 2025, China's total water resources reached 2.72 trillion cubic meters, with the total water use amounting to 594.45 billion cubic meters.

Of the total, domestic water use accounted for 15.8% at 93.66 billion cubic meters, industrial water use took up 16% at 95.37 billion cubic meters and agricultural water use made up 62% at 368.38 billion cubic meters.

(By Kira)

 
 

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