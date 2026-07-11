China, Namibia announce to build community with shared future for new era

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and her spouse Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah prior to the talks between Xi and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2026. Xi held talks with Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. (Photo: Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a China-Namibia community with a shared future for the new era during their talks held Friday in Beijing.

Xi said China and Namibia enjoy profound traditional friendship and share common aspirations for development, adding that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have always treated each other as equals and supported each other.

Noting that bilateral friendly cooperation has continued to deepen, delivering tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi said China stands ready to work with Namibia to enhance exchanges of development philosophies and synergize development strategies, and partner with each other on their paths to modernization.

Xi put forward three proposals for building a China-Namibia community with a shared future for the new era.

China and Namibia should maintain close high-level exchanges, deepen experience sharing on governance, stay in regular communication on issues of overall and strategic importance in bilateral relations, and continue to support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, Xi said.

Xi also urged the two sides to tap the potential of cooperation and take it to higher levels, encouraging Namibia to make full use of the zero-tariff access, the upgraded fast track for Namibian exports to reach China, and other favorable policies.

China is ready to deepen cooperation with Namibia in such areas as infrastructure, energy, mining, agriculture, education, youth, science and technology, he noted.

Xi added that the two countries should uphold solidarity and coordination to safeguard multilateralism. China is willing to work with African countries, including Namibia, to enhance the strength and voice of the Global South, and make new contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

Noting that helping Africa develop its abundant mineral resources and effectively translate its resource advantage into development momentum is an important way to accelerate Africa's modernization, Xi said China stands ready to continue strengthening mining cooperation with African countries, including Namibia, based on three principles.

The first is pursuing mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, Xi said, adding that the two sides should fully leverage their complementary strengths and deepen the convergence of interests.

Xi said the second is conducting friendly consultation, calling for proceeding from the big picture of China-Africa friendship, and properly resolving issues in cooperation through communication and consultation.

He noted the third is breaking new ground, adding that China stands ready to work with Africa to explore new approaches to cooperation in accordance with market-oriented and commercial principles, with a view to upgrading the quality of China-Africa cooperation in the mining sector.

For her part, Nandi-Ndaitwah extended warm congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. Namibia attaches great importance to its relations with China and firmly adheres to the one-China principle, she added.

Namibia welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in the country, and hopes to strengthen cooperation in areas such as industry, mining, infrastructure, aviation and space, science and technology, agriculture and water resources, said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

China has long provided selfless support and assistance to African countries, including Namibia, and has always upheld a just position in international and regional affairs, said the president. She added that Namibia will enhance communication and coordination with China to safeguard the common interests of developing countries and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Following the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents in areas such as economy and trade, healthcare, education and human resources.

The two sides also issued a joint statement on building a China-Namibia community with a shared future for the new era.

Prior to the talks, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcome ceremony for Nandi-Ndaitwah and her spouse Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah. Xi and Peng also held a welcome banquet for them in the evening.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2026. Xi held talks with Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. (Photo: Xinhua/Gao Jie)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2026. Xi held talks with Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. (Photo: Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2026. Xi held talks with Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. (Photo: Xinhua/Ding Lin)