Xi calls on China, DPRK to keep advancing socialist cause, modernization

2026-07-11 Xinhua Editor：Lin Zhuowei

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Pak Thae Song, premier of the Cabinet of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on July 10, 2026. Pak is also a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and vice president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK. (Photo: Xinhua/Li Xiang)

China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) should ensure that the development of bilateral relations always helps consolidate their respective socialist causes and promote their modernization drives, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Pak Thae Song, premier of the DPRK Cabinet, in Beijing. Pak is also a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and vice president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK.

Xi said the China-DPRK relations have always been defined by lasting friendship, shared weal and woe and mutual help, noting that the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance laid important political and legal foundations for cementing bilateral friendly relations.

Xi said he and Kim agreed to take the commemoration of the treaty's 65th anniversary as an opportunity to bear in mind the original aspiration and mission of the older generations of leaders of the two parties and countries, and encourage the two peoples to carry forward their traditional friendship, and keep bilateral ties vibrant in the coming years.

Noting that the current international landscape is fraught with changes and turbulence, Xi said the two countries should maintain strategic resolve, enhance strategic confidence, and further implement the consensus reached by him and General Secretary Kim Jong Un, ensuring that the relations between the two parties and countries keep pace with the times.

Xi called on both sides to steadily advance practical cooperation, continuously strengthen public support, and ensure that the young people of both countries remember the historic contributions of the Chinese People's Volunteers.

He also urged stronger strategic coordination to safeguard each other's sovereignty, security and development interests, and foster a favorable external environment for their respective pursuit of a socialist path suited to their national conditions.

For his part, Pak first conveyed Kim's cordial greetings to Xi, noting that on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the treaty, Kim wishes Xi new and continuous achievements in the lofty cause of leading the CPC and the Chinese people.

Noting that the DPRK-China treaty provides a strong legal guarantee for the development of bilateral relations from a strategic height and a long-term perspective, Pak said the two countries, guided by the spirit of the treaty, have supported each other, jointly advanced the cause of socialism, and worked hand in hand to safeguard regional and world peace.

The commemorative activities held by the two countries for the treaty's 65th anniversary once again demonstrated that DPRK-China friendship has withstood the test of changing international circumstances and is of great strategic significance, said Pak.

Noting that Kim called for developing the relations between the DPRK and China into the strongest strategic relationship, Pak said the DPRK will resolutely implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, firmly support China in safeguarding its core interests on issues such as the Taiwan question, and make every effort to bring DPRK-China solidarity, friendship, and the socialist cause of the two countries to a new and higher level.