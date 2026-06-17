The 2026 China Dragon Boat Open through a Pakistani student's eyes

With the Dragon Boat Festival approaching, Areeba Fatima, a Pakistani international student, took part in the 2026 China Dragon Boat Open (Jingzhou Station, Hubei Province) and experienced the unique festive atmosphere.

The grand opening ceremony was spectacular, and the thrilling dragon boat races unfolded on the moat of Jingzhou Ancient City. Foreign guests and local citizens cheered enthusiastically together. She also enjoyed various interactive activities at the event. The entire city was immersed in the joyous celebration.

(By Xiao Ruocheng, Wu Taotao)