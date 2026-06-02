Lebanese authorities say Hezbollah accepts U.S. proposal on 'mutual cessation of attacks'

Lebanese authorities have confirmed that Hezbollah has agreed to a U.S. proposal for a "mutual cessation of attacks" with Israel, according to a statement by the Lebanese presidency on Monday, citing the Lebanese embassy in Washington.

The statement said that the confirmation followed a phone call between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the situation in Lebanon and efforts to de-escalate tensions were discussed.

According to the embassy, the U.S. proposal calls for a reciprocal halt to attacks by both sides.

Under the proposed arrangement, Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs would cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from its attacks against Israel. The ceasefire framework would later be expanded to cover all of Lebanese territory.

The embassy said that U.S. President Donald Trump later informed Lebanon's ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, that he had secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approval of the proposal.

Mouawad relayed the outcome to Aoun, who in turn informed Hezbollah of the development, the statement said.

Negotiation meetings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to continue building on the progress achieved, the embassy added.

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said they had ordered strikes on the Beirut suburb of Dahieh, considered a Hezbollah stronghold, amid increased rocket and drone launches by Hezbollah toward Israeli military positions.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Monday that an Israeli military doctor was killed and seven soldiers injured by two explosive drones simultaneously fired by Hezbollah.