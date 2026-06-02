China's electric two-wheeler exports surge as global demand expands

(ECNS) - China's exports of electric two-wheelers and tricycles continued to grow in 2025 as overseas demand expanded from Southeast Asia and Europe to Latin America and North America, according to Chinese customs data.

China exported more than 26.7 million electric two-wheelers in 2025, with export value reaching $6.83 billion, customs data showed.

The boom has also lifted demand for Chinese-made electric tricycles. A video posted by a U.S. blogger in late 2024 showing a Chinese tricycle purchased as a Christmas gift attracted widespread attention online and helped drive new orders, said Ni Xiaofeng, head of a manufacturer in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province.

The company's sales doubled in 2025, Ni added.

Industry participants say overseas demand is being supported by rising fuel costs and government policies promoting electrification.

In Fengxian County, Jiangsu, China's largest eletric tricycle production hub, Chilean buyer Omar said demand could grow as the country targets full electrification of imported vehicles by 2035 and farmers seek alternatives suited to rough rural roads.

Local customs data showed Xuzhou's electric tricycle exports rose 87.2% year-on-year to 168 million yuan ($23.4 million) in the first four months of 2026, while exports of related parts increased nearly 30%.

Manufacturers are increasingly targeting higher-end overseas markets, seeking to move beyond competing primarily on price.

(By Zhang Jiahao)