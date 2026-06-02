China's visa-free policy to South America marks first anniversary as travel continues to grow

(ECNS) - China's visa-free policy for citizens of five South American countries — Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay — marked its first anniversary Saturday, with inbound tourism through Shanghai continuing to rise.

Data from the Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection showed that 81,000 travelers from the five countries entered China through Shanghai ports between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, up 50.5% year-on-year. Nearly 70% entered under the visa-free policy, underscoring its role in boosting inbound tourism.

Shanghai has hosted a growing number of international trade fairs. At the 8th China International Import Expo in 2025, more than 200 companies from Latin America participated, including over 100 exhibitors from Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay, showcasing a wide range of signature products from their respective countries.

Strengthening economic and trade ties have also fueled interest among people from the five countries in traveling to China for tourism, business and cultural exchanges. The expanding flow of travelers is helping deepen commercial cooperation and people-to-people connectivity between China and South America.

(By Gong Weiwei)