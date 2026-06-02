Insights | Singaporean youth chapter chairman: China-ASEAN youth poised for great synergy and innovation in the AI era

2026 marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of dialogue relations between China and ASEAN, as well as the 5th anniversary of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership. At this historic juncture, amid the opportunities brought by a new AI era, Zhai Zihan, chairman of the Singapore China Association Youth Chapter, said in a recent interview with China News Network that China holds vast prospects in the field of applied AI. Meanwhile, ASEAN, where more than half of the “digital natives” age under 35, can serve as a fertile ground for technological synergy between both sides.

In response to the transformation brought about by AI, Zhai pointed out that young people should always remain curious, enhance their adaptability, and align themselves with actual market demands. At the same time, by combining localized experience with cross-cultural communication skills, they can embrace various challenges in innovation and entrepreneurship with a composed and open mindset. (By Xue Lingqiao and Wu Xinru)