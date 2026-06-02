Singapore Airlines opens direct flight to Hangzhou

(ECNS) -- Singapore Airlines launched a new direct flight between Singapore and Hangzhou on Tuesday, marking its ninth passenger destination in the Chinese mainland, the carrier said.

An inaugural ceremony was held at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport the same day. The first flight departed Singapore Changi Airport at about 6 p.m. Beijing time and arrived in Hangzhou after roughly five hours.

The route will operate daily round-trip, with flight number SQ838 departing Singapore Changi Airport at 5:40 p.m. Beijing time and arriving in Hangzhou at 10:50 p.m., while the return flight SQ839 will depart Hangzhou at 12:10 a.m. and arrive in Singapore at 5:10 a.m.

"People-to-people exchanges between China and Singapore continue to heat up," said Dai Haoyu, senior vice president of market planning at Singapore Airlines. He noted that from April 2025 to March 2026, the airline carried more than 4 million trips between the Chinese mainland and Singapore.

Official data showed that in the first five months of this year, the Hangzhou-Singapore route transported a total of 148,800 passengers, up 10 percent year on year, ranking among the top three international and regional routes at Hangzhou Airport.

"Singapore Airlines is full of confidence in the development of the Chinese market and looks forward to expanding more destinations," Dai said, adding that the new route is an important step in optimizing the airline's network in the Yangtze River Delta region and will further strengthen air links between Singapore and China.

With the new service, total weekly flights between Hangzhou and Singapore will rise to 25.

(By Zhang Dongfang)