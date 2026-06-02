Wang Chuqin appointed Chinese men's table tennis captain, Liang Jingkun named vice captain

Gold medalist Team China holds up the trophy during the awarding ceremony of the men's teams final match between China and Japan at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, Britain, on May 10, 2026. (Photo/VCG)

(ECNS) -- Table tennis star Wang Chuqin has been appointed captain of the Chinese men's team following his performance at the 2026 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London, head coach Wang Hao announced at a team meeting.

Liang Jingkun was named vice captain the same day. The news was released Tuesday by Table Tennis World on its official WeChat account.

The decision, made several days after the end of the finals, was unanimously approved by all coaches and players, the publication said.

"Wang Chuqin demonstrated the spirit and responsibility of the national team during preparations and competition at the 2026 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals," Wang Hao said.

"We expect him to carry forward the duties of the captain and take the baton from the former captain Ma Long."

China secured a record‑extending 12th consecutive men's team title at the championships last month with a 3‑0 victory over Japan, highlighted by another comeback win from Liang.

(By Zhang Dongfang)