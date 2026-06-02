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Hong Kong asks CMSA to arrange space class with Shenzhou-23 astronaut Lai Ka-ying

2026-06-02 14:57:10Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has asked the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) to arrange a space class for local students featuring Shenzhou-23 astronaut Lai Ka-ying.

Sun Dong, secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of HKSAR, said the city submitted two requests to the CMSA: first, for Lai to connect with students in a live lesson from China's Tiangong space station; and second, for the entire Shenzhou-23 crew to visit Hong Kong for exchanges after completing their mission. Both requests received positive responses, Sun said.

Lai is the first astronaut selected from Hong Kong. Born in November 1982, she grew up in Tsuen Wan in the New Territories. She is the second child of parents who moved to Hong Kong from Guangdong province before her birth.

In 2001, Lai was enrolled at the University of Hong Kong, majoring in computer science and information systems. She first learned of China's manned space program at the age of 21.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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