EU calls on Israel to stop military escalation in Lebanon

"They didn't choose this war, and this war is not theirs," said EU Foreign Affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni.

A spokesperson for the European Commission on Monday called on Israel to stop its military escalation in Lebanon and to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

EU Foreign Affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told a press conference that the EU also encourages continued engagement with ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a negotiated path towards long-term stability and security for both Lebanon and Israel.

He said the people of Lebanon have already endured immense hardship. "They didn't choose this war, and this war is not theirs," he said, adding that the people of Lebanon and Israel have the right to live in peace, security and dignity, free from the threat of renewed conflict.

Asked about the United Nations mandate for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission, which will expire at the end of 2026, and whether the EU is considering playing a more proactive role in security arrangements in southern Lebanon, El Anouni said that the EU is currently looking into a new EU mission to help strengthen state control in Lebanon.

According to Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people and wounded over 10,200 others in Lebanon.