China completes May UN Security Council presidency: FM

(ECNS) -- With the active support of various parties, the work of China as the rotating chair of the UN Security Council for May drew a successful conclusion, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said Monday at a regular press conference.

Over the past month, acting in a responsible and constructive manner, China has worked with Security Council members and the broader UN membership to focus on key issues, pursue practical actions, and actively fulfill the responsibilities under the UN Charter, Lin added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian answers questions at a regular press conference, June 1, 2026. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn)

The spokesperson noted that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the high-level open debate at the UN headquarters in New York, during which he made five propositions on defending, revitalizing and strengthening the UN, voicing a strong call for reinvigorating the authority of the UN Charter and the role of the UN. Wang also attended the meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Governance, during which he proposed nine major directions for reforming global governance.

According to the spokesperson, under China's presidency, the Security Council also held deliberations on hotspot issues related to Palestine and Israel, Iran and Ukraine, as well as thematic issues including the protection of civilians in armed conflicts. It worked to respond to the concerns of the international community, played its due role, and has successfully completed all agenda items.

Lin said that as a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council, China stands ready to work with all parties, including the Security Council members, to strengthen solidarity and coordination in the UN, practice true multilateralism, uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and continue fulfilling our duties for world peace and development.

(By Gong Weiwei)