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An immersive elephant-foot drum dance experience in Xishuangbanna

2026-07-15 15:40:48Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Gaofei ECNS App Download

City leaders from across the globe are to meet in Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, for the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue.

Reporters from China News Service visited Sanman Village, where they joined a local Dai instructor for an immersive experience of the elephant-foot drum dance, one of the most iconic traditions of the Dai ethnic group.

Through the rhythm of the drum and the dance steps, discover the cultural charm of Xishuangbanna and the vibrant cultural heritage of China's ethnic communities. (Huang Fang, Chen Jing, Intern: Ouyang WenGuang)

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