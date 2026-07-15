China's power demand hits new record as summer heat intensifies

(ECNS) - China's nationwide electricity load climbed to a record 1.551 billion kilowatts on Tuesday, surpassing a previous high set just four days earlier as temperatures increased power demand, the National Energy Administration said.

The agency said power loads in central China and the provincial-level grids of southern Hebei, Sichuan, Hubei and Hunan also reached historic highs.

Cross-regional electricity transfers helped support supply during the demand surge. The maximum amount of electricity transmitted across provincial and regional grids reached 278 million kilowatts on Tuesday, up from 263 million kilowatts last week, according to the administration.

Authorities said the country's overall power supply remained stable and no demand-response measures or power rationing had been required.

China has forecast peak electricity demand this year of between 1.575 billion and 1.6 billion kilowatts, though demand could exceed that level if extreme heat continues to impact large parts of the country.

(By Zhang Jiahao)