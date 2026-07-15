China, Thailand partner to build Thailand’s first trapped-ion quantum computer

(ECNS) -- Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok on Tuesday announced its partnership with Chinese research institutions to build Thailand’s first trapped-ion quantum computer.

Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok announces its partnership with Chinese research institutions to build Thailand’s first trapped-ion quantum computer, July 14, 2026. (Photo/Hefei Unitary Quantum Technology)

Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University, stated that the landmark partnership with the University of Science and Technology of China and Hefei Unitary Quantum Technology is a critical milestone that will enhance the country’s technology infrastructure while supporting education, research, and future technological innovation.

Xu Jinshi, a professor at the University of Science and Technology of China, said that the computer will serve as a foundation for a new joint laboratory, helping to train scientific talent and offering algorithm validation services to other Thai universities.

To support this initiative, Chulalongkorn University will introduce specialized quantum curricula. Thiti Bovornratanaraks, dean of the College of Interdisciplinary and Integrative Studies, explained that the facility will act as a key platform for academic and industrial exchanges.

He Ran of Hefei Unitary Quantum Technology expressed hope that this partnership will strengthen mutual trust and lead to new scientific breakthroughs between the two nations.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)