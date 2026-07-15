Silk Road art offers lessons for dialogue among civilizations

(ECNS) -- The Silk Road is more than an ancient trade route—it is also a bridge connecting cultures and civilizations, according to Chinese artist Yang Xiaoyang.

In an interview with China News Service, Yang, chairman of the China Arts and Culture Promotion Association, said the greatest legacy of Silk Road art lies not in commerce, but in its enduring message of peace, friendship and shared development.

Visitors view exhibits at the Silk Road: Yang Xiaoyang's 40 Years of Silk Road Art and Documentary Exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Shanghai Haipai Art Museum)

Yang began exploring the Silk Road in 1985, when he spent four months cycling through Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai and Xinjiang, sketching landscapes, historical sites and local communities. More than four decades later, he said those experiences continue to shape his understanding of the Silk Road Spirit through its emphasis on peace, openness, mutual learning and mutually beneficial cooperation.

He believes art has a unique ability to transcend language, cultural differences and ideology, fostering mutual understanding in ways that politics and economics alone cannot. Through visual expression, he said, art speaks directly to shared human emotions and values.

According to Yang, the true significance of Silk Road art lies in its ability to inspire dialogue rather than division. By conveying universal aspirations for peace, friendship and common development, it continues to offer meaningful insights for exchanges among civilizations today.