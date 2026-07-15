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Harbin Normal University summer school draws students from 11 countries

2026-07-15 15:26:32Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — The 2026 international summer school program of Harbin Normal University kicked off Monday, bringing together more than 70 young participants from 11 countries.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 international summer school program at Harbin Normal University on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Harbin Normal University)
The opening ceremony of the 2026 international summer school program at Harbin Normal University on July 13, 2026. (Photo: Harbin Normal University)

The program offers Chinese language courses and cultural experience classes including calligraphy, paper-cutting, traditional Chinese painting, martial arts and Chinese cooking. Participants will also visit local landmarks such as Central Street, the Northeast Martyrs' Memorial Hall and the Ice and Snow Culture Museum.

The summer school is a key initiative for the university's international education efforts, designed to help participants gain a deeper understanding of China through immersive cultural experiences.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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