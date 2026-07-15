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Insights | Africa strives to rehabilitate itself, with cooperation and solidarity as its key aspirations: Kenya scholar

2026-07-15 10:10:37Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

A symposium was recently held in Beijing on the internationalization of China's publishing industry and the "History of Oxford University Press" from the perspective of the Global South.

During the symposium, Elizabeth Wanguiwa Goro, a visiting scholar at the School of Global Affairs, King's College London, said in an exclusive interview with China News Network that the contents of the African Union's Agenda 2063 are of great importance， as the agenda aims to help African nations rehabilitate themselves, while addressing and overcoming the legacies of colonialism.

Professor Goro also noted that in the next 50 years, cooperation and solidarity are Africa's key demands, and treating Africa as an equal partner with genuine respect is the core that will determine the future direction. (Xue Lingqiao, Wang Yian, Intern: Ouyang Wenguang)

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