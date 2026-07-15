China's Yiwu sees surge in cooling product exports to Europe

(ECNS) -- Manufacturers in Yiwu, the eastern Chinese city known as "the world's supermarket," experienced a massive surge in cooling product exports to Europe recently to help consumers combat severe heatwaves, leveraging the city’s rapid supply chain.

Local merchants have reported an overwhelming increase in international orders for diverse cooling items. An Ukrainian buyer explained that he is actively purchasing all types of fans as quickly as possible to meet European market shortages.

In addition to portable electric units, traditional Chinese folding fans and specialized cooling patches are selling rapidly. Merchant Huang Tao noted that demand for these cooling patches has risen 30% since April, pushing his factory’s daily output to approximately 160,000 pieces to keep pace with sales.

Containers wait to be transported to Europe at Yiwu Railway Port, the starting point of the China-Europe Railway Express in Zhejiang Province, July 1, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Dong Yixin)

This export boom highlights Yiwu’s highly responsive and localized industrial ecosystem. Camping gear merchant Zhu Yuelai noted that having the entire supply chain nearby allows him to develop new product samples in under a week, which greatly reduces financial risks.

Furthermore, Xu Xiaojun, Party Secretary of Yiwu’s Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, stated that consistently linking trade with manufacturing, along with optimized policies and an improved business environment, is successfully driving the city’s industrial upgrading.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)