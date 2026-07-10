United in Heart｜How a 'Heavenly Road' became a lifeline of ethnic unity

Across permafrost and desolate wilderness, through life's forbidden zones… Twenty years ago, a train whistle pierced the sky over the snowy plateau. The Qinghai–Xizang Railway, an engineering miracle for all humanity, rose proudly across the highlands.

From that moment on, no mountain was too high to climb, and no place too far to reach. Stretching 1,956 kilometers, this steel "Heavenly Road" has opened pathways for the people, connected routes to prosperity on the plateau, and forged a lifeline that binds the nation together through shared destiny.

Reporters: Zhao Yan, Gongsang Lamu, Xie Mu, Pan Yujie

Zhou Ruichenzi, Qi Zengbei, Ma Mingyan, Guo Guanglei

Director: Ren Shuai, Tong Yao, Wu Zhenjun

Packaging: Ma Ji

Voice-over: Yang Yalong

Promotion: Chen Weiyi, Li Huiling, Dai Chen

Translation: Wu Xinru, Feng Shuang