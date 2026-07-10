Datong-Seoul direct flight route resumes

(ECNS) -- A direct flight route between Datong in north China's Shanxi Province and Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea (ROK), officially resumed operations on Thursday.

The inaugural flight, ZE8261 operated by Korean low-cost carrier Eastar Jet, landed at Datong Yungang International Airport in the afternoon.

The route operates twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. On Thursdays, flights depart Seoul at 1:30 p.m. and arrive in Datong at 3 p.m., with the return flight leaving Datong at 4 p.m. and arriving in Seoul at 7:10 p.m. On Sundays, flights depart Seoul at 3:40 p.m. and arrive in Datong at 5 p.m., while return flights leave Datong at 6 p.m. and arrive in Seoul at 9:15 p.m.

The resumption comes during the summer travel season and is expected to boost tourism and business exchanges between the two regions.

Datong is home to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Yungang Grottoes, as well as the Hanging Temple and Mount Heng.

(By Tang Yuxian)